Carrick Rangers: East Antrim club defeat Ards in play-off to secure return to Danske Bank Premiership

Carrick Rangers will play in the Danske Bank Premiership next season after a 2-1 win over Ards secured their promotion.

Leading 1-0 from the first leg, Carrick extended their lead through headers from Mark Surgenor and Ryan Strain.

Johnny Taylor pulled a goal back for Ards but the hosts could not overturn the deficit despite playing with an extra man in the second half following Christopher Rodgers’ dismissal.

The defeat, 3-1 on aggregate, ends Ards’ three season stay in the top flight.

Carrick will now join their rivals Larne in next year’s Irish League, the latter having secured promotion as Bluefin Sport Championship champions.