BetMcLean League Cup: Larne’s dismissal upheld

The issue was raised by Tiernan Lynch’s side following their 4-0 second round win over Limavady United.

The case was considered by the NIFL League Cup Committee and a statement last month confirmed the Inver Park outfit would now be replaced in the third round by the Roesiders, who will now play Dungannon Swifts in the third round.

However, the Inver Park outfit announced on September 24 that they would appeal the ruling.

Larne FC.

Confirming on Friday, October 15 that the dismissal has been upheld, a club spokesperson said: “Three weeks ago we were made aware of NIFL’s decision to dismiss the club from this season’s competition, as well as imposing a £250 fine, after it had been found there was an issue with the registration of a player.

“Following this, we were given the opportunity to submit an appeal to the IFA Appeals Board, which was heard this week.

“The Board this afternoon informed us of the decision to uphold the club’s dismissal from the competition.

“However, the Board did note its ‘considerable sympathy’ due to the technicality on the Comet registration which has led to the outcome, and rescinded the £250 fine.

“As a club, we would like to thank vice-chairman, Andrew Scullion, for the substantial work he put into the club’s appeal.

“Whilst we are naturally disappointed that our appeal has not changed the outcome of the ruling, we accept their conclusion. Our efforts will go into ensuring that we are not in this position in the future.”

