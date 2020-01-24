Andrew Mitchell ‘can’t wait to start’ Larne challenge after move from Linfield

Andrew Mitchell is keen to hit the ground running in Larne colours - and could get his chance this weekend.

The 27-year-old midfielder wrapped up a switch from Windsor Park to Inver Park late this week and now stands eligible for selection against Linfield’s ‘Big Two’ rivals Glentoran.

Mitchell took to social media to inform Larne supporters how he “can’t wait to start this whole new challenge” and his “aim is to give 100 per cent every day for this club and bring as much success as possible along the way”.

Mitchell spent over two-and-a-half years at Linfield, having initially returned home to Northern Ireland to join Crusaders in 2015 following a career across the water that included Manchester City and Rangers.

Mitchell described his time with Linfield as “a real honour” and offered thanks to the “players, staff and all fans” for “so many great memories”.

Irish League title triumphs with both Linfield and Crusaders can only help add experience to the Larne panel.

“I’m absolutely delighted,” Larne boss Tiernan Lynch told the club’s official website. “It’s another part of the jigsaw, we talk about it, our long-term vision and we know where we want to go.

“I was so impressed with Andrew and his desire to come here.

“His readiness to leave his job and come here to be full-time.

“Andrew is a top, top player.

“He’s played for Rangers’ first team, he’s won titles at Crusaders and Linfield and we are delighted to get him here.

“After the first training session you can see the standards lifting of everyone around him.”

Daniel Reynolds has also joined Mitchell is making a Windsor Park exit - however, the former is only on a loan deal to Carrick Rangers until the close of the campaign.