Alan Blayney takes up coaching role with Larne

Alan Blayney has been appointed as the new senior goalkeeping coach at Larne.

The former Southampton keeper takes over from Michael Dougherty, who had been in the role for the past 18 months.

As well as playing in England the 38-year-old played for a number of clubs in the Irish League, including Ballymena United, Linfield, Ards, Glenavon and Dundela.

He was also was capped five times for the Northern Ireland senior side.

Blayney is now looking forward to his new challenge with the Inver Park outfit.

“As soon as I finished playing I was straight into coaching, it’s something I really enjoy," he told the club website.

“I was part-time with Dundela and enjoyed it there. When I had the chance to come here and be involved in the club full-time I jumped at it.

“It’s an exciting opportunity for me.

“I was involved in full-time football in over 10 years and you pick up bits and pieces from the coaches you work with and your own style as well.

“The two first team goalkeepers at the club have been absolute quality and have welcomed me in really well.”