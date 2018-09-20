Delay means no World Superbike round in Northern Ireland next year

The World Superbike Championship will not be coming to Northern Ireland in 2019 due to a delay at the proposed new £30m Lake Torrent circuit in Coalisland in County Tyrone.

The venue is currently under construction at the site of the former clay pits and it had been hoped a round of the championship would be staged at the circuit as early as next year.

An announcement was made in February confirming a three-year deal had been reached between the developers, Manna Developments, and World Superbike promoters Dorna.

The prospect of a round of the series in Northern Ireland holds extra appeal, with Ballyclare’s Jonathan Rea currently dominating the championship with the factory Kawasaki team.

Rea is on course for an unprecedented fourth successive world crown and will have his first chance of putting the result beyond doubt at Magny-Cours in France next weekend.