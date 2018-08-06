Andrea Dovizioso wins a thrilling Czech GP

Andrea Dovizioso took his second win of the season after a sensational ride in the Monster Energy Grand Prix in the Czech Republic as a three-way fight between Dovizioso his Ducati team-mate Jorge Lorenzo and reigning world champion Marc Marquez on the Repsol Honda went all the way to the line.

As the lights went out it was Movistar Yamaha rider Valentino Rossi who made the best start leading in to turn one and in the early stages of the race the Italian multi world champion was involved in a six way battle for the lead with Dovizioso, Marquez, Lorenzo, British star Cal Crutchlow and Danilo Petrucci but as the race progressed towards the closing stages it was the trio of Dovizioso, Marquez and Lorenzo who made the break leaving the rest to fight for the lower places.

The Ducati’s were separated by the Honda of Marquez as they went out on the final lap of 21, but Lorenzo was in a fighting mood and squeezed past the championship leader with half a lap to go but had no answer for his team-mate as they crossed the line for a Ducati one, two with Marquez who now had a 49 point lead in the championship over Rossi who just beat Crutchlow by hundredths of a second at the line for fourth.

Race winner Dovizioso, who was having his 100th race for Ducati said: “It was an incredible win! Before this weekend I was excited because I felt that we could do well, but I never expected such a spectacular victory.“

Lorenzo was pleased to make it a one-two, saying: “I’m very happy about my second place but also for the team’s 1-2 result and I’m very proud about the way we were able to overturn the situation from Friday.”

Marquez who was celebrating his 100th MotoGP start was happy with third.

“Our target for the weekend was to extend our lead in the Championship, and we achieved that,” he said.

“We arrived here with a 46-point edge, and we leave with 49, which is very good. Already yesterday I was expecting that Lorenzo and Dovi would be the strongest opponents, maybe with Valentino, and they were all there today.

“I was ready to fight as well, but honestly it was difficult to fight against the two Ducati’s as they had strong acceleration and braking stability. I tried but it wasn’t possible, so we took this positive third place.

“Today was my 100th race in MotoGP, and I used the experience that comes with that; if it had been my second or third MotoGP race, I probably would have tried for the win and either got it or crashed, but it was the 100th and I used wisdom.

“Third is my worst useable result this year, and I’m happy with it because we finished very close to the top at a track where we often struggle. I’m confident, as better tracks for us will come.”

In the Moto2 class Miguel Oliveira stormed to a brilliant race win, his second of the season, on the Red Bull KTM Ajo fending off Sky Racing Team VR46 pole sitter Luca. His teammate Francesco Bagnaia crossed the line third, conceding the lead in the Championship to Oliveira in the process. British rider Sam Lowes finished nineth.

Twenty-two riders battled it out for the lead at one point in the Moto3 race but in the end it was Del Conca Gresini rider, Fabio Di Giannantonio who took his first Moto3 victory. Unfortunately Scottish rider John McPhee crashed out on lap ten.

The championship moves to Austria next Sunday for the next round of the series at at the Red Bull Ring Circuit.