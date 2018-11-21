Alastair Seeley signs with EHA Racing for 2019 British Supersport title bid

Alastair Seeley has penned a deal to compete in the Dickies British Supersport Championship with EHA Racing in 2019.

Seeley will lead the team’s charge on Yamaha YZF-R6 machinery, prepared by CF Motorsport.

Carrick man Alastair Seeley on the EHA Racing Yamaha at the North West 200.

The Carrickfergus man first rode for the team at the North West 200 in May, where he won both Supersport races, before Seeley later joined the team to contest the final four rounds of the British Supersport Championship.

He claimed four wins from six races and his performances have earned him the chance to continue with the team next season, when the two-time British champion will be the sole EHA Racing rider challenging for the Supersport title.

The deal will also likely see Seeley ride for EHA Racing in the Supersport class once again at the North West 200.

Seeley said: “Riding for EHA Racing was the highlight of my season in 2018 and while I was signed to ride the North West 200, to be able to come in and show the strength of the package and my own capabilities in British Supersport at the final four rounds was very enjoyable.

“I’m over the moon to have secured a deal with EHA Racing for the 2019 British Supersport Championship and I firmly believe we can go on and grab the team their first British championship title and my second in Supersport class. I clicked with the team and the package from the word go this season and had a lot of fun. Now that we have a full season to show our real strength I think we can kick-on and raise the bar to a whole new level.”

Team manager Gail Allingham said the 39-year-old was the ‘obvious choice’ to spearhead EHA Racing’s title charge next year.

“Alastair did a great job for us this season on the EHA Racing Supersport machine and when we eventually decided to continue in the class, he was the obvious choice,” she said.

“He fitted in well with the team, which is important for us, but his desire and commitment for success was very impressive and we can now look ahead with renewed optimism.”