How to dress like the men in Succession

This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a small commission on items purchased through this article, but that does not affect our editorial judgement.

Succession centres on the Roy family, the dysfunctional owners of global media and entertainment conglomerate Waystar RoyCo who are all fighting for control of the company as the family’s patriarch, Logan, battles with ill health

In the first series, the linchpin of every episode is is who will be in charge of the business once Logan (Brian Cox) passes away.

In the premiere, one of Logan’s children Kendall (Jeremy Strong) is supposed to be named successor. However, Logan appears to regain some of his strength and he decides not to retire - much to Kendall’s frustration.

It soon becomes clear, however, that Logan is not well at all and may need to pick a successor, even though he doesn’t want to.

Kendall, meanwhile, spends most of the season attempting coup after failed coup.

What ensues throughout the series is lots of family fighting, but it ends when Kendall gets himself in to a dangerous situation which means he has to put feuding aside and rely on his dad for support.

In the second series, any fleeting bond felt between Logan and Kendall is soon forgotten.

A dark family secret regarding the family cruise ship soon comes to light which leaves the family - including Kendall’s siblings - at loggerheads and Logan soon upsets his son by telling him that he’s ‘not a killer’.

Kendall retaliates by telling the press that his dad is ‘a malignant presence, a bully and a liar’ and blames him for the whole cruise ship scandal.

The third series of the show has just launched here in the UK on NOW TV after two years away - and fans have been eagerly awaiting to see the fall out from Kendall outing his father.

So far, only one episode of the long-awaited third series has aired - with the second due to air here in the UK on Monday, October 25. However, what we can already tell is that the chess-like battle between father-and-son promises to continue.

The style of the men of Succession

Two of the stand out characters of the show are, of course, Logan and Bruce, who are constantly at war.

Both are known for their strong personalities, but also their strong dress sense.

If you’d like to emulate the sophisticated, yet eye-catching, style they both become known for throughout the three series’ of Succession then look no further.

We’ve scoured some of the top brands available - because Logan and Kendall would only choose high end names - and pulled together our own collection of sharp and sophisticated items.

For more high end statement pieces, take a look and where to by James Bond’s £8000 Omega watch from the 2021 hit ‘No Time to Die’.

What to wear to channel the men of Succession

Paul Smith Kensington-fit wool and mohair-blend suit Paul Smith Kensington-fit wool and mohair-blend suit £845.00 A power suit is a must for a powerful person, and the men of Succession are certainly known for their smart dressing - but they don’t do neutral colours. The suits shown on the program are rarely standard fare. The men wear suits in latte or mauve tones rather than the more ubiquitous black or navy. Copy their style with this purple suit from Paul Smith. Made in Italy, the Kensington-fit suit is crafted from a soft wool-mohair blend then tailored through the shoulders, chest, and waist. While the tapered trousers offer a lean silhouette, the double-vent back ensures easy movement as you travel from one meeting to the next. Buy now

Moncler Long-Sleeved Polo Shirt Moncler Long-Sleeved Polo Shirt £255.00 There’s a reason why Logan has a penchant for long-sleeved polo shirts. It’s a staple item for any man’s wardrobe because it’s smart and sophisticated but still warm and cosy. Cold-weather ready through the long sleeves, the cotton piqué-crafted piece imparts a subtle yet signature detail through the tricolor flag hidden in the button placket. Buy now

Stone Island Striped-trim brand-patch stretch-cotton polo shirt Stone Island Striped-trim brand-patch stretch-cotton polo shirt £150.00 This polo shirt is crafted from stretch cotton then stitched with a striped-trim classic collar. The polo shirt is great because you can do up the buttons for a smart look or leave them undone when you want to create a more relaxed look. Simple (or, as the Italian native would say, “facile”). This would look great when tucked into chinos. Buy now

Incotex Virgin Wool-Blend Tweed Chore Jacket Incotex Virgin Wool-Blend Tweed Chore Jacket £545.00 This is a tweed jacket that Logan would be proud of. It’s been crafted with care and made with the finest materials in Italy so you know it will last. Riffing on workwear styles, this chore jacket has been tailored from virgin wool-blend tweed and fastens with a neat row of horn buttons. Feel fancy whether you’re working or socialising. Buy now

Incotex Quilted Shell Gilet Incotex Quilted Shell Gilet £365.00 Part of Incotex’s sporty ‘Teknosartorial’ line, this quilted gilet is cut from innovative tek-nylon that repels water and has two-way stretch that won’t restrict movement. It’s lightly padded at the front and back to optimise comfort along the sides and allow easy layering. It’s no wonder Kendall loves gilets, they are lightweight but add layers of comfort and style. The perfect item of clothing for adding warmth as temperatures drop too. Buy now

Sandro Striped wool cardigan Striped wool cardigan £259.00 Logan might be a great dresser, but he doesn’t compromise on his comfort. However, Logan doesn’t do plain and simple, so eye-catching cardigan would help you to perfectly emulates his style. It taps into the collegiate style with this cardi version, adorned with stripes across the front, while the back comes in a solid colour. Spun from a pure wool thread, the material is lightweight and fine, cut to a V-shaped neckline What’s even better is that the wool used was chosen for the source’s high regard for animal welfare and land management. This item is also part of Selfridges’ Project Earth collection which is better for people and the planet. Buy now

Polo Ralph Lauren Wool-Cashmere Knit Cardigan Polo Ralph Lauren Wool-Cashmere Knit Cardigan £265.00 It’s not all about bold colours for the men on Succession, it’s also important to get the right material. This beautiful camel cardigan is made of a luxurious cashmere material so it’s super soft to the touch. With a sumptuous finish and added warmth, the cardigan is minimally detailed except for the pockets, contrasting buttons and shawl neckline, which will protect you from the cool chills on colder office days. A timeless piece which you can wear time and time again. Buy now

Tom Ford Shelton Slim-Fit Pinstriped Cotton-Velvet Suit Jacket Tom Ford Shelton Slim-Fit Pinstriped Cotton-Velvet Suit Jacket £2620.00 This gorgeous green velvet suit jacket oozes sophistication. It is cut on the brand’s popular ‘Shelton’ block for a refined and slim profile, with peaked lapels and a two-button fastening. It’s been tailored in Italy from plush cotton-velvet and has fine pinstripes. You can wear it with the matching trousers and a crisp white shirt, or if you are feeling brave you can pair with a contrasting pair of trousers like the men in Succession who like to stand out from the crowd by mixing their colours, patterns and materials. Buy now

Boss V-neck wool jumper Boss V-neck wool jumper £119.00 Casualwear is given a slick of luxury where Hugo Boss is concerned. This is a classic piece, but it’s also timeless and will always be in style - whether you want to wear it under a blazer or suit jacket like Kendall, or wear it by itself. Crafted from premium wool, this jumper boasts a fabric that becomes even softer with age and crucially, doesn’t wrinkle. Featuring a ribbed V-neck, the simple yet modern design is ideal as an opulent addition to a strong look. Buy now

Balmain Double-Breasted Virgin Wool-Twill Blazer Balmain Double-Breasted Virgin Wool-Twill Blazer £1450.00 Channelling military vibes, as well as sleek sophistication, this is one stylish blazer. This blazer is tailored from army-green virgin wool-twill and features some of the brand’s signature design elements, including a classic double-breasted front and gold-tone button fastenings embossed with the letter ‘B’. It’s small to size for a tailored fit, so if you’d prefer a more relaxed fit then choose a size up. Buy now

Belstaff Quilted Gilet Belstaff Quilted Gilet £175.00 Crafted with a lightweight design to encapsulate the brand’s signature aesthetic, this gilet can be added to any outfit for added warmth and as breathable extra layer. You can mix and match this gilet with a polo shirt, a jumper or even a shirt. The men in Succession would be proud. Buy now