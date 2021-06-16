Step away from the bad ties - find your dad a present he’ll love with this guide to thoughtful, fun gifts for Father’s Day 2021

Our favourite gifts for father’s day -presents for all kinds of dads

This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a small commission on items purchased through this article, but that does not affect our editorial judgement.

Father’s Day 2021 falls on Sunday 21 June.

What should I buy my Dad for Father’s Day?

There are, of course, all sorts of dads - and hence, there are all kinds of appropriate Father’s Day presents.

And while you may be brilliant at picking something to match your father’s interests, doing so year after year can sometimes prove a little tricky. Sometimes the inspiration is lacking, regardless of how much you love your dad. Enter: the Recommended Gift Guide.

We’ve curated a selection of thoughtful, varied gifts, to help you pick something perfect. From sports-lovers, to cocktail fiends, stylish dads, to culture-loving dads, and every sort of father in between: we’ve got Father’s Day covered - all a click of a button away, and delivered to your home.

Here’s our 2021 Father’s Day gift idea round-up

Theragun Mini deep muscle treatment gun Project (RED) Theragun Mini deep muscle treatment gun Project (RED) £175.00 Perfect for dads who like to feel the burn then help their muscles recover when they have finished their workout, the Therabody Theragun Mini offers powerful muscle therapy in a handy portable device. Small but powerful, this device will provide a deep-tissue massage whenever your dad needs it. (Even if he doesn’t workout, he’ll probably still find it enjoyable - especially great for easing lower back-pain!). Proceeds from the sale of this product also go to support the Global Fund’s COVID-19 response and (RED)’s fight to end AIDS. It has a 150 minute battery life and comes with a standard ball attachment, a soft case and a power adapter. Buy now

TM Lewin Royal Oxford Slim Fit Navy Gingham Shirt Royal Oxford Slim Fit Navy Gingham Shirt £40.00 You likely know TM Lewin for making high quality office wear. This Oxford Gingham Shirt strikes a happy medium - formal enough for your father to wear if on Zoom or heading to a meeting, but casual enough for weekend brunch when paired with jeans. Washes like a dream, too. Buy now

Peaky Blinders spirits gift set 3x50ml Peaky Blinders spirits gift set 3x50ml £11.00 Allow Dad to channel Thomas Shelby with this lovely little gift set. Featuring gorgeous British heritage spirits, it includes Spiced Dry Gin, Black Spiced Rum, Irish Whiskey, all been hand-crafted in Britain. It’s a great present for your dad if he’s a fan of the show, but if he’s never seen it, the spirits are of stand-out quality - he’ll still love it. A twist on a classic present, without breaking the bank. Buy now

Moshi IonGo 5K Duo Portable Battery for iOS and Android Moshi IonGo 5K Duo Portable Battery for iOS and Android £74.95 Not all portable chargers are created equal, and this iteration from Moshi is a cut above the competition. With built-in Lightning and USB-C cables, you can recharge your iPhone and IonGo 5K Duo at the same time. iOS and Android friendly-battery, it’ll charge both devices simultaneously thanks to its bi-directional charging feature. so your battery is always topped up. Using the same battery technology used in the latest electric vehicles, the cells are optimized for charging, discharging, and low internal resistance. Better than the rest. Buy now

Personalised 'Dad's Many Jobs' Socks Gift Box Personalised 'Dad's Many Jobs' Socks Gift Box £34.00 These fun, personalised socks will make a great gift for any dad, and the best thing is you can make them unique for him. A quirky twist on a present staple, he’ll be the only dad who has socks like them. Each pair of socks is individually hand printed with the initials of your choice. Up to 30 characters available. The box includes three pairs of socks: one navy, one red and one sky blue. Buy now

White LED Lamp Bluetooth Speaker And Wireless Charger White LED Lamp Bluetooth Speaker And Wireless Charger £70.00 What’s better for a tech loving dad than a new gadget? Well, a new gadget with multi-function! This table lamp has a modern design, soft integrated LED light, Bluetooth portable speaker and Wireless charging. The LED lamp is bright enough for bedtime reading, and an adjustable brightness with touch-sensitive panel will allow your dad to adjust different brightness to suit their mood. The built-in 5.0 Bluetooth speaker allows connection to any Bluetooth device to conveniently play music, podcasts, while the rotatable handle offers a phone stand functionality. Buy now

Tom Kerridge’s Outdoor Cooking: The ultimate modern barbecue bible Tom Kerridge’s Outdoor Cooking: The ultimate modern barbecue bible £18.99 This is the ultimate barbecue bible from one of Britain’s best-loved chefs. Your dad will feel like he’s a Michelin-starred chef, just like the author Tom Kerridge, by the time he’s worked through all the recipes in this book. There are over 80 dishes he can choose to make, including hearty favourites like pork and chorizo burger, veggie mains like charred cauliflower salad, and shareable snacks like aubergine dips and flatbreads. He also includes desserts and drinks. Buy now

Brewdog Lockdown 3.0 Lager Bundle (330ml) Brewdog Lockdown 3.0 Lager Bundle £29.95 This bundle contains German style pilsners - with a BrewDog twist. They’re fruitier than normal - Lockdown Mango and Pineapple, packed with sweet, juicy mango and sneaking in a hit of zingy pineapple, Lockdown Strawberry and Blood Orange, providing a fruit infused journey, and Lockdown Guava and Grapefruit, the original and ultimate ‘shower beer’ (never had a beer in the shower? You’re missing out). Perfect for dads who like to reward themselves at the end of their working week with a cold beer. Buy now

Adidas Men’s Hoodie in Navy Blue Adidas Men’s Hoodie in Navy Blue £44.99 Treat your dad with a new addition to his athleisure wardrobe with this classic Adidas hoodie. The brushed fleece material is super soft so you dad can be sure to stay warm and cosy, whatever the weather. He can wear this in the gym or during his day-to-day life so it’s versatile, and it’s also eco-friendly meaning it’s made from a blend of "Better Cotton Initiative" cotton and recycled polyester. Perfect for dads who want to do their bit to help the environment. It features the iconic three-stripe Adidas design on the shoulders and sleeves for a signature look too. Buy now

Connected Watch IDO ID205L Connected Watch IDO ID205L £34.99 This IDO connected watch is ideal for all your dad’s sporting activities, such as walking, running, cycling, but it’s also great for everyday use such as heart rate monitoring and sleep tracking. It offers 10 days of battery life of regular use for a charging time of two and half hours, and is also waterproof to 50 metres. Your dad can also connect his watch and his smartphone to receive notifications about his progress. Buy now

Pure Cashmere Crew Neck Jumper Pure Cashmere Crew Neck Jumper £89.00 Treat dad to a bit of luxury this Father’s Day with this pure cashmere jumper. Effortlessly soft and lightweight, this comfortable and super soft jumper has been crafted using quality natural yarns, spun in Inner Mongolia. It’s available in a range of colours, from smokey blue to black and light pink to sage green, so you’re sure to find one that’s just right for your dad. Also available with a round-neck or a v-neck, and in sizes XS to 4XL. Buy now

Hampers Of Distinction Coffee Lovers Gift Bag 917/4566 Hampers Of Distinction Coffee Lovers Gift Bag 917/4566 £30.00 The perfect gift for coffee loving dads. This gift box contains Loch Ness Spiced Ginger Creams 150g, Walkers Dessert Collection 120g, Eternal Grocer MILK Chocolate Covered Brazil Nuts 150g, Stas Salted Caramel Chocolate Bar 100g, Slumber Jack Kenyan Coffee 150g, Original Cake Company Cherry and Almond Slab Cake. Delicious! Buy now

Green Spot Leoville Barton Bordeaux Finish Green Spot Leoville Barton Bordeaux Finish £56.95 If your dad fancies himself as something of a whisky connoisseur then this is the bottle for him. A special edition of Green Spot, this was aged initially in a combination of bourbon- and oloroso-sherry casks before being finished for up to two years in barriques from famed Bordeaux winery Château Léoville Barton. For an extra special touch, you can also get the bottle engraved for an additional £10. Buy now

Supersoft Dressing Gown Supersoft Dressing Gown £29.50 A dressing gown might be a common present, but there’s a reason for that - because they are brilliant gifts and everyone loves to be warm and cosy! With a shawl collar, tie belt and two handy patch pockets, this fleece dressing gown is a must have for those cold mornings - and it’s timeless design means your dad will love it for many years to come. It’s available in three colours; navy, dark navy and grey marl. It’s also available in a longer length and in sizes S to 3XL. Buy now

Multi Photo Upload Framed Print - Dad Multi Photo Upload Framed Print - Dad £17.99 Create a beautiful personalised print for your dad with just a few clicks of a button. The minimalist design of this print incorporates three photos of your choice, alongside the word "Dad" in a calligraphy font. You can also add a message to create a keepsake gift that your dad will treasure. It’s available in two frame colours; black or white, and also in four sizes; large mounted frame, A3, A4 or A5. Buy now

Spicy & Aromatic Bathing Gift Set Spicy & Aromatic Bathing Gift Set £55.00 A Father’s Day exclusive from Molton Brown, this gorgeous gift set is perfect for dad’s who like to indulge in a bit of well-deserved ‘me time’ and home pampering. The set includes; Re-charge Black Pepper Bath & Shower Gel 300ml, Coastal Cypress & Sea Fennel Bath & Shower Gel 300ml and Geranium Nefertum Bath & Shower Gel 300ml. These products are made in England, suitable for all skin types, vegan, gluten, nut, paraben and phthalate-free and cruelty free. Buy now

Armani Exchange Men’s Black Silicone Strap Watch Armani Exchange Men's Black Silicone Strap Watch £39.99 Give dad a bit of luxury with this statement black watch from Armani Exchange. The three hand movement watch features black textured dial and contrasting gold tone stick indexes, and of course Armani branding. Not only is it beautifully designed, it’s also water resistant up to 50m, so dad can continue to look cool while carrying out any water activities too. It’s a great buy right now too - you can’t argue with half price! Buy now

Mandalorian Travel Mug Mandalorian Travel Mug £9.99 If your dad is a Star Wars fan then he’ll love this piece of merchandise. The mug, which can hold hot or cold drinks, is Ideal for use at home, at work, or on the go as it can easily fit in to your backpack or the cup holder in your car. Finished in a cool, black colour with silver tone graphics. The front of the mug is decorated with The Mandalorian (aka Din Djarin) whilst The Mandalorian “Krybes” symbol is featured on the reverse. Buy now

Sony WH-CH510 On-Ear Wireless Headphones Sony WH-CH510 On-Ear Wireless Headphones £39.99 If your dad is a music lover then he will love these headphones. These headphones boast detailed sound and the freedom of wireless connectivity, thanks to Bluetooth. They have a huge 35 hours of battery life and offer 10 minute Quick Charge mode which will give you up to 90 minutes of usage time. The sleek, swivel fold design not only delivers a minimalist style, but also makes them easy to fold and store, perfect for travel. Buy now

Hugo Boss BOSS Bottled Night Eau de Toilette 100ml Hugo Boss BOSS Bottled Night Eau de Toilette 100ml £71.00 This fragrance has a woody aromatic scent, with notes of bitter birch leaves, aromatic lavender, citric lemon leaves, jasmine and sandalwood. This is a unique fragrance that lasts and lasts, so dad will only need to spray a little at the beginning of each day. Buy now

Chivas Blend at Home Kit Chivas Blend at Home Kit £29.95 If your dad is a whisky fan then he’ll love this set which allows him to create his own custom blended Scotch whisky at home. The team at Chivas Brothers have selected five whiskies – four single malts and a single grain – to start dad on his journey to being a master blender. He can test out his creations against a handily included bottle of benchmark blend Chivas Regal 12 Year Old too. Buy now

Joop! Jump For Him Eau de Toilette 100ml Joop! Jump For Him Eau de Toilette 100ml £26.50 This is a citrus fragrance which has notes of rosemary, grapefruit, coriander and tonka bean. It has a strong scent without being overpowering, and will last from morning until evening. It’s also packaged in a very stylish bottle so it will look great on your dad’s dresser too. Buy now

Under Armour Performance Polo Shirt Mens Under Armour Performance Polo Shirt Mens £34.99 This shirt is perfect if your dad is into his sport, but still likes to look stylish and cool while completing his chosen activity. It has been developed with heat gear technology which wicks sweat away from the skin whilst also keeping the wearer cool. It also has UPF30 rating so dad will be protected from UV rays too. Available in sizes XS to 3XL. Buy now