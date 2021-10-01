Snow warning for UK within weeks as temperatures to plummet to 10C

The Met Office has warned warned a cold front will strike at the start of October (Photo: Getty Images)

A blanket of snow could hit parts of the UK within weeks, as temperatures are forecast to plummet to a chilly 10C.

The Met Office has warned that some higher areas of the country are likely to see some snowfall towards the end of the month, with October set to bring frosty conditions.

When is snow forecast?

Snow has already fallen in some areas of Scotland and more is expected to fall across parts of the UK over the coming weeks.

Meteorologists have warned that a cold front will strike at the start of October, with temperatures in Yorkshire set to fall to 10C.

The Scottish mountains and high ground in northern England and northern Wales are likely to be hit by flurries towards the end of the month as conditions turn bitterly cold and frosty.

Greg Dewhurst, senior meteorologist at the Met Office, told the Mirror: "We're now entering the time of the year when the change in conditions becomes really noticeable.

"As we enter October it certainly will get colder.

"Although snow is not forecast imminently, there is always a real chance in the weeks ahead. It is not uncommon at this time of the year.

"We have already seen snow in Scotland, and we could see some in other parts of the UK further down the line."

Snow has already fallen in some areas of Scotland (Photo: Getty Images)

Yellow warning for rain and wind

The warning of wintry conditions comes as heavy downpours and strong winds are forecast for much of the UK over the next few days.

A yellow weather warning has been issued for southern parts on Saturday (2 October), bringing gusts of up to 65mph along coastal parts.

As much as 30 to 40mm of rain could fall in up to six hours in some areas of south and south east England, although a weekend of wet weather is forecast for much of the country.

The Met Office said: “A spell of strong southerly winds is expected to affect some southern and eastern parts of England during Saturday afternoon and into the evening.

“Gusts are likely to reach 45-55 mph inland with 65 mph possible along exposed coasts.

“Heavy rain will be an additional hazard, with as much as 30-40 mm of rain falling in 3-6 hours in some parts of south and south-east England.”

What is the weekend weather forecast?

Sunny spells and a few scattered showers are forecast across the UK on Friday (1 October).

Rain will fall more heavily and frequently in north western parts, with hail and thunder likely, while it will be largely sunny in southern and eastern areas of the UK.

This evening will bring further showers across northern and western parts, where it will remain windy, particularly along the coast.

Again, it will stay mostly dry with clear spells in the south and east.

Heavy rain is forecast on Saturday (2 October) in the north and east of England and Wales, and Scotland and Northern Ireland are also forecast to be hit by torrential downpours.

Conditions will be windy along the coast, with some gales expected inland in some areas.

From Sunday (3 October) onwards, the rain will start to clear in the north and winds will ease.

Sunny spells and heavy showers could follow early next week, with potential for hail and thunder in parts as conditions continue to remain unsettled.