New motorway camera rules could land drivers with £100 fine and three points

(PHILIPPE DESMAZES/AFP via Getty Images)

Drivers could face a £100 fine and three points on their licence if they are caught driving in closed lanes on the motorway.

The new automatic motorway cameras will fine anyone seen driving in lanes marked by a red X in the overhead signage.

In a post on their official Twitter channel, National Highways said there is “ no eXcuse - don’t ignore the red X.

It’s illegal to drive in a red X lane and motorway cameras can now automatically detect drivers who flout the law.

You could receive a £100 fine and get three points on your licence. #KeepUsAllMoving"

Highways England run over 1,500 traffic cameras across the country.

The social media post was met with criticism from road users who wanted clarity over the new ruling.

“Please remember to tell us when speed restrictions & lane closures end, you are causing chaos, no one knows what the hell is going on or what speed they should be doing!!!

“Also, the number of times I’ve seen a restriction for ‘Queue after next Junction’ when traffic is v light,” one social media user said.

Another user commented on confusion on the signings themselves, saying: "Signs don’t make sense some days.

"60, 40, 50, national, 40, drivers don’t know what the hell to do, and then we wonder why accidents happen as people are braking to adhere to the law."

The new charge comes after motorists on smart motorways started to face unlimited fines for dangerous driving in an overhaul of the Highway Code.

Drivers could face a ban and up to 14 years in prison if they do not abide by the new rules.