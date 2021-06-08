Here's your complete guide to Euro 2020 - from fixtures to tournament favourites

Euro 2020 will begin on Friday 11 June 2021. (Pic: Getty)

This summer will see the start of the delayed Euros 2020.

The international tournament, which sees the best 24 football teams from across Europe compete over four weeks of fixtures, was postponed a year due to the Covid pandemic.

But, as the coronavirus vaccine rollout continues, football fans can now look forward to the Euro 2020 championships to be held in the summer of 2021, with a few quirks to the usual format.

England supporters will be hoping the Three Lions can build on their run to the semi finals at the 2018 World Cup in Russia, with the final of Euro 2020 set to be held at Wembley Stadium.

Gareth Southgate and his squad will have to get past Europe’s elite, however, with defending champions Portugal among the favourites alongside France, Belgium, Germany and Spain.

What are the Euro 2020 groups?

All 24 nations that qualified for Euro 2020 will begin the tournament in the group stages.

The six groups from A-F consist of four teams in each, and are as follows:

Group A: Italy, Switzerland, Turkey, Wales

Group B: Belgium, Russia, Denmark, Finland

Group C: Ukraine, Netherlands, Austria, North Macedonia

Group D: England, Croatia, Czech Republic, Scotland

Group E: Spain, Poland, Sweden, Slovakia

Group F: Germany, France, Portugal, Hungary

When does Euro 2020 start?

The rearranged Euro 2020 tournament will begin on 11 June 2021.

The championships were pushed back a year due to the Covid outbreak, though it has maintained its initial name Euro 2020 to honour the 60th anniversary of the tournament.

Summer international sporting events have a way of bringing people together in what is hoped to be a festival of football across the continent, with 11 European cities hosting fixtures.

What are England’s Euro 2020 fixtures?

England have two warm-up matches against Austria on Wednesday 2 June (8pm) and Romania on Sunday 6 June (5pm) before the tournament begins.

Sunday 13 June: ENGLAND v Croatia (2pm)

Friday 18 June: ENGLAND v Scotland (8pm)

Tuesday 22 June: Czech Republic v ENGLAND (8pm)

When do the Euro 2020 knockout rounds start?

Following the conclusion of the group stages (11-23 June), which will see each nation play three fixtures against the other teams in their selected pool, the knockout rounds begin.

The Round of 16 will be played over four dates towards the end of June:

Saturday 26 June: 1A v 2C, London – 2A v 2B, Amsterdam

Sunday 27 June: 1B v 3A/D/E/F, Bilbao – 1C v 3D/E/F, Budapest

Monday 28 June: 2D v 2E, Copenhagen – 1F v 3A/B/C, Bucharest

Tuesday 29 June: 1E v 3A/B/C/D, Glasgow – 1D v 2F, London

The winners of these fixtures will advance to the quarter finals:

Friday 2 July: Saint Petersburg and Munich

Saturday 3 July: Baku and Rome

Both semi finals will be held at Wembley Stadium, in London:

Tuesday 6 July: London

Wednesday 7 July: London

When is the Euro 2020 final?

The final of Euro 2020 will take place on Sunday 11 July 2021 at Wembley.

How can I watch Euro 2020?

All Euro 2020 games will be shown live on terrestrial TV, with BBC and ITV sharing the rights.

The opening match between Turkey and Italy will be shown live on the BBC, with England’s first match against Croatia (13 June) also being screened on the BBC.

England’s other two group matches, against Scotland (18 June) and Czech Republic (22 June), will be shown live on ITV. Both channels will show the Euro 2020 final on 11 July.

There will be three games shown per day in the group stages at 2pm, 5pm and 8pm (BST).

Who is favourite to win Euro 2020?

It will come as little surprise to know that England are among the favourites to win Euro 2020, as they have been with many UK bookies for most international tournaments of late.

Gareth Southgate’s Three Lions are 5/1 to win Euro 2020, alongside France, with Belgium 6/1, Germany and Spain 9/1, Portugal are 19/2, Italy 11/1 and the Netherlands 14/1.