First News: Pandemic Caused Malaria Increase

PANDEMIC CAUSED MALARIA INCREASE

Malaria cases and deaths went up last year because of the COVID pandemic, says new data from the World Health Organisation (WHO).

Malaria can be prevented with a vaccine (Photo: Getty)

The WHO's latest world malaria report says that there were an estimated 241 million malaria cases and 627,000 malaria deaths worldwide in 2020.

The pandemic caused lots of disruption to malaria services, which meant people struggled to prevent, diagnose or treat the disease properly.

However, the situation could have been much worse. When the pandemic first started, the WHO thought malaria deaths in sub-Saharan Africa (where the disease is most widespread) could double in 2020. But lots of countries took urgent action and boosted their malaria programmes before the situation developed further.

RUNNING IN SUPPORT

By Ben

On my cousin Johnny's 14th birthday, I decided I wanted him to know that, even though he lives on the other side of the world, I still care about him.

Ben

When Johnny was born, we found out that he had celebral palsy. But it's not only him; there are children who have celebral palsy in India, America and indeed, all over the world.

So I decided I would raise money for celebral palsy and run a marathon a month, which is about 10k a week.

After 12 months I had run 500k! At first, I tried to raise 1,000, but then we smashed it and got nearly triple that.

People who helped me were my mum, dad, my school and all my friends, and to be honest, they wouldn't let me stop, so I didn't!

Even though it was the hardest thing I have ever done, it made Johnny happy and that makes me happy.

DIARY DATES

HUMAN RIGHTS DAY

10 DECEMBER

A day founded by the United Nations to celebrate the rights of every human being, regardless of race, religion, colour or gender. This year's theme is equality.

CHRISTMAS JUMPER DAY

10 DECEMBER

Don your favourite festive jumper and help raise money for Save the Children. Sign up now at www.savethechildren.org.uk/christmas-jumper-day

GREAT ORMOND CHRISTMAS CAROL CONCERT

14 DECEMBER

A special concert to raise money for the famous children's hospital.

WOW!

HEINZ has launched Terry's Chocolate Orange Mayo for Christmas! The company says it's the perfect mash-up of mayonnaise and chocolate to spread on your crumpets or pancakes in the morning. Only 200 jars of the bizarre creation have been made and people win them via the competition on their website.