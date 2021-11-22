5 simple steps to find out if someone has blocked you on Facebook

Facebook app on iPhone

Facebook has never notified users when they have been blocked or if someone has deactivated their account.

It is never a nice feeling when one of your friends on the app simply disappears and you question whether you have been blocked or not.

But, there are a few easy steps to check to see if you have been given the cold shoulder.

How do I know I’ve been blocked on Facebook?

If you have been blocked by someone their profile will not show in the search results.

However, sometimes there can be glitches, so you cannot always go by this.

Instead, try searching for the same profile in one of your friends’ lists and if the person is still not there and doesn’t show up then it is highly likely that you have been blocked.

Another way to confirm you have been blocked is to head to Google and search for the person.

You can head to any search engine and get down to work.

Search “Facebook [person’s name]” and see if their profile is still there.

If you click on the profile and an error message occurs or it says the content is unavailable, you have been blocked.

A simple way to find out if you have been blocked is by trying to send the person an event invite or tag them in a photo.

You will not be able to do any of these functions if in fact the person has blocked you on Facebook.

A final way to know is to ask a friend to search that person’s name on their Facebook to see if the account is still active.

If the account is still active on their page then it looks like bad news for you.

Or, if you want to investigate yourself, you can always create a whole new profile and check that way!