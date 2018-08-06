Your messages of congratulations for Larne's hockey hero Ayeisha McFerran

Larne's Ayeisha McFerran is in dreamland after playing in the Women’s Hockey World Cup final and the people of Larne couldn't be more proud of her.

Not only did the 22-year-old play and integral part in her team reaching Sunday's final in London, she was also named Goalkeeper of the Tournament after her heroics in shootout wins over India and Spain.

Larne's Ayeisha McFerran with her World Cup silver medal

Ireland lost the showpiece match 6-0 to the Netherlands who were a cut above, but that didn't stop the former Larne Grammar School pupil soaking up what she and her team-mates have achieved.

“To play in a World Cup final is what everyone dreams of, no matter what sport you are in.

“We couldn't have wished for any more support from those who travelled over,” she told the BBC.

And your messages of congratulations have flooded the Larne Times' Facebook page.

Here, we publish a selection of your comments, hailing Larne's new sporting hero.

- Margaret Weatherhead: Just fantastic xx

- Jackie Hyslop: Amazing achievement well done

- Eithne O'Dornan: Go Ayeisha and all the Ireland team! Be proud, you were all fantastic!

- Alison McFerran: Very proud of our niece getting Goalkeeper of the World Cup and to the whole team in their fantastic achievement getting so far in the hockey World Cup. Onwards and upwards.

- Anne McMillen: Congratulations & well done X

- Patrick O'Donnell: Fantastic. Great job. From Boston USA

- Celine Murphy: Fantastic,well done Ayeisha.X

- Mandy Ross: Super proud of Ayeisha and well done the whole team!

- Kate Law: So proud of all the girls but especially Ayeisha, Katie and Zoe all NEBSSA schoolgirl players. Says something about the standard of teaching in our schools.

- Rachael-Anne Seymour: Unbelievable Ayeisha! Well done x

- Mildred McAuley: Congratulations Ayeisha you have done yourself and Larne proud

- Adele McKeown: Well done and big congratulations to you Ayeisha - in the words of Miss Anne Laing, celebrated former hockey goalkeeper from Larne (Instonians, Ulster and Ireland)- “ there are 10 players to get past before they get to me.” You’ve made Larne very proud

- Paula Smyth: Fantastic Ayeisha, you & the team should be so proud of yourselves. Well deserved Goalkeeper of the Tournament. Congratulations.

- Carolyn Whiteside: Such a wonderful experience and a brilliant achievement. Well done Ayeisha and team

- Tracey Martin: Have loved every minute of this World Cup!! For our wee Ayeisha McFerran to be front and centre throughout has filled us all with such pride!! Every news channel you turn to she is the headline. This is unreal!! Enjoy the after party, Ayeisha!!!

- Carol Bouma: Congratulations for getting to the final and even bigger congratulations for winning goalkeeper of the tournament

- Marlene Godwin: Well done to the entire team but wonderful that Larne is getting a positive mention!!! And goalkeeper of the tournament is amazing!!!

- Joanne Troulan: As an ex LGS pupil and hockey player, I was so proud of Ayeisha. And now everyone in Kenya where I live knows all about her and the brilliant Ireland hockey team

- Gerardine Mulvenna: Congratulations to the entire team .. what an incredible achievement and how AMAZING is Ayeisha... so very proud of you all