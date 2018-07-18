Young people take to the water for coastal rowing session

Young people have learned more about the exciting sport of coastal rowing during a taster day in Whitehead.

Hosted by County Antrim Yacht Club, the event took place last Friday at Whitehead Boat Park, Blackhead Path.

Out on the water.

"Twelve children came down to have a go, and thoroughly enjoyed the experience," organisers said.

"The rowers only started this year and already have over 50 taking part, mostly ladies, rowing regularly.

"If anyone over the age of 11 would like to have a go, they can contact the club at coastalrowing@cayc.co.uk or come down to the Blackhead path carpark on a Friday evening."

Meanwhile, rowers have expressed their gratitude for an LCDI small volunteering grant which has helped with lifejackets and child protection training.