World War One commemorative exhibition opens at The Braid

The touring exhibition ‘The Men Behind the Glass’ has gone on display at the Mid Antrim Museum in Ballymena.

The exhibition is a result of a year-long project by Campbell College prompted by the photographic portraits of The Fallen which line their school walls. It all began in 2018 when the College were marking the centenary of WW1.

The project culminated in the unveiling of a collaborative archive exhibition on Remembrance Weekend in November 2018 which is now touring to venues around Northern Ireland.

The Men Behind the Glass exhibition tells the stories of 126 pupils and one member of the school’s teaching staff who died in service during the First World War, including three local men who attended the college.

Mayor of Mid and East Antrim Borough, Councillor Maureen Morrow, said: “The Men Behind the Glass exhibition is welcome at this time as Council is committed to marking the Decade of Centenaries, including the signing of the Treaty of Versailles in June 1919 and the anniversary of the Battle of the Somme.”

The touring exhibition is on display at Mid Antrim Museum at the Braid until August 15, 2019 (Mon-Sat 10am – 5pm & Sat 10am – 4pm). It will be closed on public holidays and admission is free.

To find out more about the project visit www.menbehindtheglass.co.uk