World President’s greetings for Larne Rotary’s 75th anniversary

Larne Rotary Club has received 75th anniversary congratulations from the Rotary World President.

The message was read out by District Governor of Rotary Ireland Monica Robinson when she joined members for the milestone occasion.

Rotarians Hugh Logue, David Liddle, Brian Donaldson, Ian Lough, George Knox and Brian Kelly with Long Service Certificates presented to them by District Governor Monica Robertson.

A special cake was cut and the District Governor handed out long service certificates to a number of stalwarts of the Larne club.

The incoming District Governor for Ireland William Cross, a member of Larne Rotary, gave a presentation on his trip of San Diego for Rotary training.

William takes up the position from July 2019. Only two other members of the Rotary Club of Larne have served as a District Governor in the 75-year history. Larne Rotary was one of the first clubs to be inaugurated in April 1944 and currently has 38 members.

Rotarians serve the community by raising money for good causes and helping with various projects.

Rotarian Jim Scott is congratulated on his many years of service to the Rotary Club of Larne by District Governor Monica Robertson.

Larne Rotary Club’s annual charity breakfast will be on June 6 to raise money for the Air Ambulance.

District Governor Monica Robertson congratulates Rotarian Norman McAuley on his many years of service to the Larne club.

President Michael Thompson presents the Larne club's banner to District Governor Monica Robertson.