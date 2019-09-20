Work completed on popular Larne pathway

Completion of a project to upgrade a fence on a school link pathway in Larne has been welcomed as a “positive outcome”.

Mid and East Antrim Borough Councillor Angela Smyth said: “I am pleased to see that following a direction from myself, the Education Authority have now completed work to upgrade the fence connecting Boyne Square to Larne High School and Moyle Primary School.

“A popular path for local people and schoolchildren, which has required maintenance for some time, this has been a positive outcome in what I hope will be a number of measures to tidy up the general area.”

And the DUP representative on the local authority for Larne Coast Road went on to say she will continue to liaise with the relevant authorities to progress any local concerns in the area.