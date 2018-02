A Women's World Day of Prayer service will be held in Cairncastle Presbyterian Church this Friday (March 2).

It begins at 7:45pm and everyone is welcome.

Over 5,000 services are due to be held across the globe as part of the interdenominational movement.

The title is 'All God's Creation is Very Good' with the service written this year by the women of Suriname in South America.

For further information or details of servuces in your srea, visit the WWDP website.