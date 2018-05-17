Woman hospitalised after collision

A 20-year-old woman was taken to hospital following an early-morning road traffic collision in Larne.

It is understood firefighters responded to the collision at 1.26am on Wednesday, May 16.

Detailing the incident, a Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service (NIFRS) spokesperson said: “NIFRS responded to a report of a single-car road traffic collision at Ballymullock Road, Millbrook, Larne.

“Firefighters used hydraulic cutting equipment to release a 20-year-old woman from the vehicle. She was taken to the Antrim Area Hospital by ambulance. Fire crews from Larne station attended the incident.”