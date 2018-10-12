Woman accussed of stabbing partner

A Larne woman accused of stabbing her partner on Easter Tuesday has had her case sent to Antrim Crown Court.

Angeline Martin (57), formerly of Coastguard Road in the Larne area, but whose address is now listed as Sallagh Park Central in Larne, faces one charge of causing grievous bodily harm with intent on April 3 this year.

The accused appeared at Ballymena Magistrates Court on Thursday, October 11 and was released on ongoing bail as her case was sent to Antrim Crown Court for arraignment in November.

In April, police said a 53-year-old man sustained a number of wounds during an incident at a house on Coastguard Road and that he was given first aid at the scene by police officers before being transferred to hospital where his condition on April 4 was described as serious but stable.