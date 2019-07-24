Willowbank Daycare Nursery wins Families First Awards

Willowbank Daycare Nursery in Larne is celebrating winning a host of accolades at the 2019 Families First NI Awards.

Willowbank, owned and ran by Barbara McVeigh, is, however, no stranger to success in the Families First Awards having won accolades for Centre of Excellence in Childcare in 2016, scooping the Special Recognition in Childcare and Best Private Day Care in the Larne Area award in 2017, and, last year, winning the Private Day Care Best Indoor Play Award and the Private DayCare Exceptional Childcare Environment Award.

Barbara McVeigh, owner of Willowbank Daycare Nursery in Larne which 'won the 2019 'Best Employer' Award at the 2019 Families First NI Awards

2018 also saw Barbara presented with the Best DayCare Service to Childcare award for nearly three decades in the profession.

This time round Willowbank Daycare Nursery won the 2019 ‘Best Employer’ Award and four of its team members were also winners - Rosie McAllister won a 15 Years’ Service Award, Kelly Turan won a 14 Years’ Service Award, and, Long Service and Excellence Awards were won by both Amanda Louise Lyness and Katrina Penney.

Barbara started childminding in 1992 in her own home before opening Willowbank Daycare Nursery, due to high demand, in 2004 with just one member of staff, Rosie McAllister.

Her team has steadily expanded over the years and Barbara puts the ongoing success of Willowbank DayCare Nursery down to them.

She said: “The high standard of childcare that we are proud to have simply could not be sustained without each and every one of them. Without their expertise and dedication, these latest awards would not have been possible. I am very proud to be the manager of such a fabulous team.”

Based at Willowbank Business Park, Willowbank Daycare Nursery offers a range of high quality childcare services for all ages up to 12 years, from full daycare to before and afterschool care along with full care during school holidays.

Purpose built to house 40 children, the premises are registered with Northern Health & Social Care Trust. They are Inspected yearly and monitored regularly and for the last four years their inspectors have required no changes to their childcare setting. All staff are fully trained in First Aid, safeguarding/child protection, food hygiene, nutrition for Early Years, Health & Safety and risk assessment.

Facilities include a Nursery, with a separate sleep room, for babies aged up to two years; a Toddler Room for two to three-year-olds; a Pre-School Room for children aged three to five years; and an After School area for P1-P7s who can be dropped off and picked up from school if requested. Children can attend Willowbank DayCare Nursery from 7.30am, Monday to Friday, and breakfast is available to all, while lunch plus morning and afternoon healthy snacks are available for those attending full-time. All food served is prepared freshly each day on the premises which have a five-star food hygiene rating.

For more details or for a viewing, telephone 028 28268228. Further information can also be found at www.willowbankdaycare.co.uk