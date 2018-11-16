Whitehead remembers the fallen

The community of Whitehead paid tribute to the fallen on Remembrance Sunday.

Whitehead Royal British Legion was joined by representatives of uniformed organisations, council and residents of the town at the War Memorial.

Young members of the community paying tribute at Whitehead War Memorial.

It was one a series of Remembrance events across Mid and East Antrim to commemorate those who lost their lives in both World Wars and other conflicts

There was added poignancy as the ceremony took place on the centenary of the 1918 Armistice.

Poppy wreaths were laid on behalf of a number of organisations including Whitehead RBL, Whitehead Community Association and MEA Council.

Angela Rafferty who laid a wreath on behalf Whitehead Royal British Legion.

Whitehead Royal British Legion standard bearer Mike Delahay.