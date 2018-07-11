Whitehead mural has rail passengers buzzing

A vibrant piece of artwork in Whitehead is generating such a buzz it is even the talk of rail passengers.

Commuters on passing trains have been giving the thumbs up to the colourful new mural on the seaside town’s Scout hut.

Scout leaders, artist Janet Cymble and Whitehead Scouts.

It is part of the Beelicious project, which sees Mid and East Antrim Borough Council working with seven other local government authorities in Northern Ireland.

Their aim is to raise awareness of and to improve habitats across the country for important pollinator species that are in decline.

The Mayor of Mid and East Antrim, Councillor Lindsay Millar, explained: “Community groups across the borough have been engaged in Beelicious for the last year or so, for example, community orchard planting at Ahoghill New Park and Carrickfergus Mill Ponds and wildflower seed sowing at Ecos Nature Park.

“Most recently, the Whitehead Scouts and local artist Janet Crymble have been involved in the Beelicious project, and have sown wildflower seeds at Beach Road Nature Reserve to improve the site for pollinators such as bees and butterfly, and have also revamped their scout hut with a big beautiful Beelicious mural. Well done everyone.”

The project was made possible by the National Lottery, through the Heritage Lottery Fund, ‘Our Heritage Programme’.

The first citizen added: “We are thrilled to have received support thanks to National Lottery players.”

Scout leader, Wilf Lewis, said: “Thank you to Mid and East Antrim Borough Council and Janet for working with us on the project.

“The Scouts really enjoyed themselves and we have received so much positive feedback already, it is always nice to hear the reaction from everyone.

“I have been receiving positive reactions too from people going past on the trains!”

For more information and to keep up to date you can go to www.midandeastantrim.gov.uk/ #HLFSupported