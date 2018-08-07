Whitehead awareness session on 'Safe Place' scheme

An awareness-raising session on issues surrounding domestic abuse will be held in Whitehead next month.

Social enterprise Onus are working with Whitehead Community Association to deliver training around domestic violence issues.

It is part of the wider Safe Place initiative, whereby businesses, organisations and community groups can sign up to become a ‘Safe Place’.

Josephine Flynn, Onus administrator explained: "This means that they agree to display a ‘Safe Place’ logo and provide anyone who seeks help with domestic abuse issues with details of their local support services. Onus provides training on what is required as well as the necessary resources and fully supports anyone wishing to join the initiative."

A Safe Place awareness-raising session will be held in Whitehead Community Centre on September 6.

The event will be open to anyone wishing to attend, with groups, organisations or businesses given the opportunity to sign up to the initiative and receive resources on the night.