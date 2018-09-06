Welcome for long-awaited fence at Greenland Community Centre

DUP Coast Road Councillor Angela Smyth has welcomed the installation of a new safety fence at Greenland Community Centre following months of campaigning by the Factory Community Forum.

In a statement, Cllr. Smyth said: “The installation of the safety fence at Greenland Community Centre is long overdue but very welcome.

“Representatives from the Factory Community Forum had raised this issue directly with me and I am pleased that Mid and East Antrim have now acted to have this fence erected.

“Given the proximity of the community centre to the Pigeon Club, genuine concerns had been expressed for the safety of children who utilise the excellent facilities at the centre.

“I want to commend the work of the Factory Community Forum who have lobbied hard to achieve this positive result.

“The new fence will ensure that child safety is paramount going forward.”

Gareth McConnell, of Factory Community Forum, commented: “Factory Community Forum would like to thank Mid and East Antrim Borough Council for the installation of the new fence at the front of Greenland Community Centre.

“This is something that we had been campaigning about for quite some time now, due to the centre being located directly beside a local social club and the only access is via one of the busiest roads in the town.

“The safety of all our users is extremely important to us, and with the centre now being fully enclosed, it ensures that all the young people attending our youth activities programmes can play in a much more safer environment.

“Factory Community Forum would also like to thank DUP MLA Gordon Lyons and Cllr. Angela Smith for lobbying with council to make sure that this work was carried out promptly.”