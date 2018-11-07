Weekend of tributes to Great War fallen

Larne will mark the centenary of the end of the World War I with a commemoration service at the town’s war memorial on Sunday.

This year, there will be added poignancy as Remembrance Sunday falls on November 11, the date the Great War ended in 1918 with a solemn tribute to the fallen of this conflict, the Second World War and other confilcts taking place at the eleventh hour.

The parade will leave the Royal British Legion premises, at Point Street, at 10.30 am, for a service and wreath-laying at 11.00 am, followed by a parade to Larne Methodist Church.

In Glynn, the parade will leave Glenvale Park at 2.45 pm for wreath-laying at the village war memorial followed by a service at St. John’s Parish Church.

Meanwhile tomorrow night, (Friday, November 9), wreath-laying will take place at the village war memorial at 7.00 pm followed by a slide show at Ballycarry Community Centre.

Mid and East Antrim Borough Council will be lighting up civic buildings in red from November 9 until November 12 to mark Remembrance weekend.

In addition, Mid and East Antrim Borough Council will be represented in Ypres in Belgium by the Deputy Mayor, Councillor Cheryl Johnston and Alderman May Beattie at St. George’s Memorial Church, which was built to commemorate the fallen.

Meanwhile, an upgrade of Larne War Memorial at Inver Gardens will include additional names of soldiers from the town who lost their lives in the First World War.

Speaking previously, Alderman Gregg McKeen said: “They must never be forgotten for the price they paid in order that we may live in freedom.”