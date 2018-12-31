Wedding ring lost at Brown’s Bay

An urgent appeal has been made for the safe return of a wedding ring.

The gent’s solid gold band was lost at Brown’s Bay beach, Islandmagee, on Thursday, December 27.

The owner says that the ring has “huge sentimental meaning”.

He said: “I know it’s a slim chance but if it was to be found, we would be eternally grateful.”

Islandmagee Community Development Association urged anyone in the area to look out for the lost ring.

“ Can we please ask the good people of the Island to keep a look out and hopefully return it to its rightful owner,” a spokesperson said.

If found, contact the association on Facebook.