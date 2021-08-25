Temperatures in Northern Ireland expected to reach as high as 24C today

Another warm, dry day is on the cards for Northern Ireland today as the recent spell of good weather continues.

By Adam Kula
Wednesday, 25th August 2021, 10:33 am
Updated Wednesday, 25th August 2021, 11:06 am

Another warm, dry day is on the cards for Northern Ireland today as the recent spell of good weather continues.

It may not be quite as warm as the heatwave last month, though temperatures could reach 24 degrees in some places.

Fresher conditions are expected tomorrow and Friday though there will still be plenty of sunshine around.

Pacemaker Press 24/8/21 Suzanne Reid and Anna Gordan Enjoying the sunshine at Botanic Gardens on Tuesday, with warm weather expected this week. Pic Colm Lenaghan/ Pacemaker

Pictured enjoying the sun at Botanic Gardens yesterday are Suzanne Reid and Anna Gordan. Pic: Colm Lenaghan/Pacemaker

MORE FROM THE NEWS LETTER:

> Transformation of Belfast city centre takes next big step as whopping 724-room student block gets OK <

> The great homecoming: Estate agents see influx of buyers moving from Great Britain to Northern Ireland <

> Cruise passengers baffled at being ‘held captive’ in Belfast <

> NI’s busiest A&E had to issue 46 ‘extreme pressure’ public warnings in 14 months <

> In pictures: NI Centenary parade takes place in Ballymena <

> Experts predict rising sea levels will flood much of Belfast by 2050 <