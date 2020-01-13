Sea wall collapses as storm batters Carrickfergus

Motorists are advised to avoid the Belfast Road area of Carrickfergus after the collapse of part of the sea wall near Sloefield.

Police say they are presently dealing with safety issues due to the storm.

Trafficwatch is advising people to avoid Carrick's Belfast Road.

Carrickfergus PSNI stated: “Carrick is presently at high tide, the sea wall has been breached and collapsed in parts. Please avoid Belfast Road and follow directions given by officers and road closed signs.”

Reinforcing this warning, Trafficwatch NI tweeted: “A2 Belfast Road is closed at the junctions with Sloefield Road and Albert Road, as part of the sea wall has collapsed. Conditions are worsening all the time. Please seek an alternative route and drive with care no matter where you are.”

The PSNI has also appealed to residents to secure bins and trampolines after receiving “countless calls” about them blowing over roads.

East Antrim UUP MLA John Stewart is warning too that traffic lights are out at Carrickfergus Castle crossing.

He said: “This has been reported already. Take care when driving today and if you see any other lights out, road obstructions or any other dangers let us know and we will get them reported as soon as possible.”

Meanwhile, Mid and East Antrim Borough Council is advising of the following site closures due to the adverse weather conditions today:

• Shaftesbury Park, Carrickfergus;

• Legg Park, Carrickfergus;

• Carnfunnock Country Park, Larne;

• Bentra Golf Course, Whitehead;

• All MUGAs (multi use games areas) in Ballymena area;

• People’s Park, Ballymena.

Council added: “We have also been informed that Carrickfergus Castle has also had to close.”