The Junior Orange Association of Ireland is holding its annual Easter Tuesday demonstration in Larne today (April 3).

The main parade, organised by Belfast Junior County Lodge proceeded through the town centre to Sandy Bay playing fields at lunchtime.

On the march at the annual Easter Tuesday Junior Orange demonstration in Larne

Officers and juniors representing three Belfast districts, Larne, and a number of other lodges from across Northern Ireland - accompanied by seven bands - are participating.

The return parade is due to commence at 3.30pm.