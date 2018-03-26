WATCH: Lifeboat tasked to assist stricken vessel

Larne RNLI launched their inshore lifeboat Terry yesterday to a 21ft motor vessel experiencing engine difficulties.

The inshore lifeboat launched at 3.22pm and quickly made its way to the scene at Skernaghan Point, north east of Brown’s Bay.

On arrival, the volunteer lifeboat crew secured a line to the motorboat and assessed the two people onboard to ensure they were safe and well. Both casualties were in good spirit and both had lifejackets on.

Weather conditions were good with a light wind and good visibility. There was a slight swell running into Skernaghan Point and although the men onboard had deployed an anchor it was not holding.

The motorboat was drifting towards the rocks so the lifeboat crew quickly established a towline. The lifeboat brought the motorboat into the safety of Ballylumford harbour where they were met by Portmuck Coastguard team.

Speaking following the call out, Larne RNLI Helm Chris Dorman said: “All the crew training was put into action today to ensure that our first call out of 2018 was carried out safely and efficiently.

“While you can be equipped for most situations there is always that one event to crop up and thankfully these responsible men called the lifeboat immediately, saving both them and their boat from running aground.

“An excellent team effort ensured that the tow line was set up speedily and the two men onboard were brought to the safety of shore without delay.”