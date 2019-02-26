Watch: Larne residents up for the cup!

There is a definite buzz around Larne as one of the biggest sporting weekends in the town’s history approaches.

Both Larne FC and Larne Tech Old Boys are preparing for crunch ties in the Quarter Finals of the Tennent’s Irish Cup.

Tiernan Lynch’s side face a home game against last year’s winners, Coleraine, in front of the BBC Sport cameras on Friday evening.

The Old Boys will be on the road against Warrenpoint Town on Saturday at 3pm.

Improvement works have been ongoing at Inver Park in recent months, with the latest phase completed in time for this week’s match.

A club spokesperson said: “We are delighted to confirm that 400 tickets for the new Bleach Green Stand (including 80 concessions) will be released to Coleraine supporters for this Friday’s Tennent’s Irish Cup Quarter Final. Coleraine FC will allocate these tickets to supporters.”

The club is calling on local businesses to paint the town red, after Prestige Flooring and Bathrooms bedecked their store with scarves, hats, balloons and programmes from cup ties from previous seasons.

The spokesperson added: “What a great idea from Prestige Flooring ahead of our televised cup tie on Friday night! Let’s see how many other local businesses we can get involved.”

Ahead of the cup clash and Championship title charge, Larne FC fan Peter Magill has penned a song, ‘Inver’s 12th Man’ to the tune of Danny Boy. Music Yard student Josh Bell was recorded singing the song, accompanied by tutor Conor.

The video has received a lot of positive feedback since being uploaded to social media this week.

Coffee shop and bakery, Ann’s Pantry, has baked special German biscuits ahead of Larne’s game, iced with the Larne FC badge. A photo of the biscuits is being shared across social media.