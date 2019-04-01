WATCH: Larne players team up with Roddensvale students for fundraising song

Pupils from Roddensvale School Choir have been hitting all the right notes with Larne FC as part of a new fundraising effort.

The pupils recorded ‘Sweet Larne FC’ with players and team officials at The Music Yard.

The song to the tune of ‘Sweet Caroline’ celebrates the recent successes of the Inver Park club while raising much-needed funds for the Roddens-based school.

A spokesperson for The Music Yard said: “All proceeds will go to Roddensvale School to help with extracurricular activities.

“We’ve brought together members of Larne Football Club’s first team squad and Roddensvale School Choir to record our charity song ‘Sweet Larne FC’

“Roddensvale School is a special school for children aged 3-19. Based in Larne, it caters for 136 pupils all with severe or profound and multiple learning difficulties.

“Pupils come to the school from Larne, Carrickfergus, Greenisland, Ballyclare, Islandmagee, Carnlough, Cushendall, Glenarm and all areas in between. They have been taking part in twice-weekly sessions at The Music Yard and this has proved to be one of the highlights of the week.

“Both The Music Yard and Larne FC are passionate about working in the community and bringing people together through either music or sport and it was an absolute pleasure to work with everyone involved on this project. It was great fun! Well done kids!”

An online fundraising page has been set up to collect donations for the school. Almost £500 has been raised at the time of going to print.

If you would like to make a donation, go to https://uk.virginmoneygiving.com/charity-web/charity/displayCharityCampaignPage.action?charityCampaignUrl=TheMusicYardandLarneFootballClubSong