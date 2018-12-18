WATCH: Dramatic footage shows toppled lorries on board N.I. ferry

Dramatic footage showing the aftermath of toppled over lorries on board a Northern Ireland ferry has emerged.

The footage clearly shows the damage inflicted on the ferry after several lorries toppled over in severe weather conditions in the early hours of Tuesday morning.

The dramatic footage was taken moments after the incident on board the ferry.

The P&O ferry was travelling from Larne in Northern Ireland to Cairnryan in Scotland when the incident occurred.

There are no reports of any injuries.

The emergency services are still at the scene in Cairnryan port.

P&O has advised customers to expect delays between Larne and Cairnryan as a result of the incident.