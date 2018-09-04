WATCH: Councillors get behind Larne FC charity appeal

Councillors and council staff in Mid and East Antrim have united to raise vital funds for the Northern Ireland Children’s Hospice.

Elected members and staff gave up their free time to record a song for Larne FC – and net a cash boost from the club’s owner, Kenny Bruce, to support the inspirational work of the charity.

Larne FC recently challenged locals to come up with a tune to mark the start of the new season – and Mid and East Antrim Borough Council decided to tackle the fundraiser, throwing its support behind NI Children’s Hospice.

Mayor, Cllr Lindsay Millar said: “The Northern Ireland Children’s Hospice is so close to many of our hearts, and our Chief Executive, Anne Donaghy, and myself were so keen to get involved.

“With the help of local musician Murray McDowell we put together a song called ‘Come on Larne’ and were delighted with the support from councillors and staff who really got behind it.

“I’m not sure our singing will take us to the number one spot in the charts, but it is fantastic that council was able to come together to do its bit for this invaluable cause.

“Well done to Kenny Bruce, who has pledged to donate £200 for every video published, and I wish Kenny and everybody at Larne FC all the best ahead of what promises to be an incredible season ahead.”

The short music video was shot at the home of Larne FC, Inver Park, as well as throughout the town, with staff from across council’s departments taking part.

‘Come on Larne’ was written to the tune of Country Roads and it’s hoped the lyrics will be heard in the stands at Inver Park over the coming weeks and months.