Warning to speeding ‘school run’ motorists

Police have issued a timely reminder to motorists over speeding on the “school run”.

PSNI officers were checking the speed of vehicles in the Larne area this morning.

One motorist was detected driving at 42 mph past a primary school.

A spokesperson for PSNI Larne said: “Please watch your speed and be aware of children about at this time.

“Whilst the majority of drivers have been careful and considerate, we detected one driver at 42 mph past a primary

school. We assure you that this will be dealt with.”