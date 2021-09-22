Warning over strong currents after paddle boarders get into difficulties at Portmuck

In a post on their Facebook page, the team indicated that they had two call outs yesterday (Tueday).

The first call out on Tuesday afternoon followed a report that a car was in danger near a cliff edge at the Gobbins.

"Portmuck and Larne Coastguard were tasked along with PSNI, NIFRS and Larne Lifeboat," the post added.

Portmuck Coastguard has warned of the dangers of strong currents after assisting two paddle boarders who had got into difficulties (archive image).

"Second call out this evening at 8pm to search for two paddle boarders in difficulty behind Portmuck Island. Also in attendance were Larne Lifeboats.

"Casualties made it safely ashore south of the harbour and were assisted back by Portmuck CG search team.

"There are very strong currents at Muck Island which are treacherous for paddle boards and kayaks. We would like to remind the public to stay safe and avoid going out in the dark."