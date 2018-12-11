Warm invite to Greenisland Christmas event

Greenisland Baptist Church will be hosting the Jesse Tree Festival this weekend.

The event on Saturday, December 15 will run from noon until 4pm.

A spokesperson for the Glassillan Grove church said: “Journey around 25 hand crafted, specially decorated trees featuring a nativity with live animals!

“Every Voice Children’s Choir and a brass band will be playing throughout the day. Tours of the trees will be at 12.30pm, 1.30pm, 2.30pm and 3.30pm.

“There will be crafts to keep the kids amused, stalls and face painting. Plus hot coffee and tea to go with the home baked shortbread and cakes at the Mango Café.

“There is no charge for any part of the day, we would just love to share Christmas with you.”

For more information, check out the church’s Facebook page or visit the Greenisland Baptist Church website.

Everyone welcome.