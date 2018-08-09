War memorial works 'will not adversely affect Remembrance events'

A Mid and East Antrim councillor has welcomed assurances that any work on local war memorials will not adversely affect Remembrance events.

The local government authority confirmed this week that works are planned at a number of locations over the coming months, including the County Antrim War Memorial at Knockagh, Larne War Memorial and Whitehead War Memorial.

Cllr McKinty.

"The work will be completed next year; however, council is committed to ensuring the memorials are in a suitable condition to accommodate the Armistice Day commemorations," a MEA spokesperson said.

Commenting on the plans, Larne Lough councillor Mark McKinty said: "Works include cleaning, physical improvements and additions, and importantly the inclusion of hundreds of names of local people previously not listed on our monuments.

"Whilst much of the work planned will be completed well ahead of Remembrance events, I sought and received assurances that any unfinished work will be tidied and sites left in a sympathetic and respectful condition to allow the various acts and services to take place without distraction.

"These works are only part of wider plans by the council, Royal British Legion, and others to mark the supreme sacrifice paid by many over one hundred years ago, and indeed in the years and conflicts since."