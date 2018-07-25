Vital funds raised for Air Ambulance NI during gruelling athletics effort

The Mayor of Mid and East Antrim has congratulated the organisers of a 24-hour charity relay run in aid of Air Ambulance Northern Ireland.

Cllr Lindsay Millar took part in the fundraiser at Sandy Bay playing fields in Larne on July 20.

The event, organised by East Coast Athletic Club, has raised more than £3,000 to date.

Cllr Millar said: “The Air Ambulance is a charity extremely close to my heart and is my chosen charity for my term as mayor. Many people don’t realise Air Ambulance is a charity.

“It operates twelve hours a day, seven days a week and costs £5,500 daily to maintain the service. I was delighted to be welcomed along to East Coast Athletic Club’s annual 24-hour charity relay run to help support this vital cause.

“Walking or running, each person completed a minimum of one hour continual loops measuring 800 metres. A total of 965 miles were covered and valuable funds raised.”

Cllr Andy Wilson and Mayor, Cllr Lindsay Millar.

For more information on Air Ambulance NI and to keep up to date, go to www.midandeastantrim.gov.uk/Mayor