Village renewal projects will make 'significant contribution'

Plans are in place to deliver a total of 18 village projects in the Mid and East Antrim area by March 2020, local councillors have heard.

The schemes will be proceeding under the joint Mid and East Antrim Borough Council and the Department of Agriculture, Environment and Rural Affairs (DAERA) Village Renewal Programme.

The projects include new floodlit MUGA (Multi Use Games Areas) in Ballycarry and Clough, an upgrade of public access to the beach and environmental improvements in Ballygally; the enhancement of Whitehead coastal park and promenade; serviced motor home facilities within Glenarm village; and an enhancement of the children’s play area in Broughshane plus a number of environmental enhancements in villages.

It comes after MEA Chief Executive, Anne Donaghy, and council officers secured additional funding of £200,000 for the programme from the Department in March of this year.

This was matched by funding of £170,000 from the local authority.

During the August meeting of the local government authority, members heard that the schemes will be developed over six phases to ensure that the deadline of March 31, 2020 is reached.

Village Renewal is core funded 75 percent by the Rural Development Programme and final applications are being made by the council to the Mid and East Antrim Local Action Group (LAG), who administer the funds locally.

Commenting on the plans, Mayor of Mid and East Antrim, Councillor Lindsay Millar said: “These projects will make a such a significant contribution to our communities and [their] delivery necessitated the development of a phased implementation programme.

“It is critical that the roll-out of the programme is kept on time.”