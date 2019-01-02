Vigilance urged after incident at Olderfleet Primary

Neighbours of Olderfleet Primary School and passers-by have been asked to be vigilant following a recent incident.

Police are appealing for witnesses following what they have described as an “arson attack” at the Curran Road premises.

The school says that minimal damage was caused and repairs have been made.

“It could very easily have been much worse, so I would appeal if you are near the school or passing by, to be vigilant and report anything untoward.

“We will be open as usual at 8.55am, on Monday January 7.”

Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service did not attend the incident.

The incident occurred on Thursday December 27 at approximately 9.00 pm.

Ulster Unionist MLA John Stewart described the incident as a “total and utter act of mindless thuggery”.

“I really hope someone witnessed the incident and can provide information to the PSNI. The people responsible need to be caught and charged. Police are asking anyone who may have any information to contact the PSNI on 101 and quote serial number 1228 of 28/12/2018.”