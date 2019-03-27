VIDEO: Whiteabbey mum backs mental health campaign

A Whiteabbey mother is joining dads and mums from across Northern Ireland to launch a mental health campaign aimed at breaking down barriers of guilt, shame, loneliness, embarrassment, fear, confusion and other stigmas associated with perinatal depression and anxieties.

The campaign #TakeAMoment will encourage new parents, and indeed everyone, to prioritise their mental health.

The parents backing the campaign feature in a no holds barred short film which can be viewed at www.momenthealth.io where they share their own varied experiences of parenthood in an open, honest, often emotional, frank and very personal way.

Zimbabwean mum of two Bybit Areketa (34) is the Director of Mental and Emotional Wellness Trust and has been living in Whiteabbey for 9 months.

Bybit said: “I am passionate about every aspect of mental health and this includes maternal mental health. Being a mum myself has opened me up to the mental and emotional challenges and experiences that come with this role. As a result, I’m grateful to be part of this #TakeAMoment campaign, to help improve mental health in mothers.”

With 20% of women and 10% of men experiencing symptoms of post natal depression and associated anxieties, the campaign aims to encourage parents to download the free Moment Health app on iOS and Android and #TakeAMoment to seek the help they deserve from tracking their moods and emotions to locating services in their area and accessing a secure online community of like minded parents.

#TakeAMoment, download the Moment Health app free on iOS and Android. Apple Store: https://itunes.apple.com/gb/app/moment-health/id1291754124; Google Play: https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=io.momenthealth.app.

Visit www.momenthealth.io and www.instagram.com/moment.health, join the community at www.facebook.com/groups/momentcommunity and follow the conversation on twitter at www.twitter.com/momenthealthapp.

For organisations wishing to support their employees and their families, please check out https://momenthealth.io/for-your-staff.html