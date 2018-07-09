Veterans show back charitable campaign

A group of local veterans banded together to raise funds in aid of a charity initiative set up by a disabled veteran.

Members of Carrickfergus Frontline Services Breakfast Club raised over £500 during their fundraising drive last month.

The kindhearted veterans conducted a ‘Tab4thefallen11’ on a 10K Tab carrying 40lb in weight and running in boots to raise awareness and some funds for east Antrim man, Bryan Phillips.

Carrickfergus resident, Bryan, hopes to raise in excess of £10,000 to be split between the Poppy Appeal and the Irish Guards Benevolent Fund, while marking the 100th anniversary of the end of World war One.

Bryan joined the British Army in 2005, before going on tours in Iraq (2007) and Afghanistan (2010 and 2012).

On his last tour of Afghanistan he stood on an improvised explosive device (IED) and lost both of his legs above the knee. The former Rathcoole resident plans to have laid 100 wreaths at 100 War Memorials across Northern Ireland by Armistice Day 2018 as part of the ‘Poppy 100’ appeal.

In total, £512.56 was raised by Carrickfergus Frontline Services Breakfast Club during their charitable Tab.

The High Sheriff of Co Antrim, Mrs Christine Bingham, met with members of the breakfast club to collect the cheque on behalf of Bryan.

Ryan Orr from the breakfast club said: “This was a true honour for us as we understand this is the first time that any High Sheriff in the UK has visited an armed forces and veterans’ club.

“The High Sheriff received the cheque on Bryan’s behalf and also presented two certificates to Kori Orr and Reuben McIlwrath for their outstanding commitment and support over the past few months during training sessions and fundraising.

“Both boys are only nine years old and raised £140 of the total on their own through sponsorship. This is something that I am personally very proud of.”

For more information about the appeal, check out the Poppy 100 Facebook page.

If you would like to make a donation to Bryan, go to www.justgiving.com/fundraising/poppy100