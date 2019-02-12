Vehicles stolen during spate of burglaries in Islandmagee

PSNI Larne is appealing for witnesses following a spate of burglaries in Islandmagee.

A number of farms were targeted on Sunday night.

One householder had a Jeep, quad and trailer stolen.

A shed was broken into at another premises.

Police are asking anyone who may have been in the Ballylumford area, after 8.00 pm that evening, to check dashcam footage for unusual activity.

If anyone has any information, they are asked to contact the PSNI by ringing 101 giving the ref. 255 11/2/19 or ring Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.