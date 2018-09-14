UUP announce Mid and East Antrim by-election candidate

The Ulster Unionist Party has endorsed local businessman John McDermott as a candidate in next month’s by-election called to fill the vacancy left by the death of Carrick councillor Jimmy Brown.

A spokesperson for the association in East Antrim said: “John McDermott is just the sort of strong, articulate and free-thinking advocate that Carrickfergus needs on Mid and East Antrim Council.

“The Ulster Unionist Party in East Antrim is delighted and proud to endorse his candidacy.

“Even at this late stage, we would ask for other parties considering putting forward their own candidate to pause and reconsider. It is only eight months from the next scheduled council election.

“The only way to avoid the expense of a by-election would be for others not to contest the Carrick Castle by-election and respect the late Jimmy Brown’s wish that John McDermott would replace him on the council for the rest of the current mandate.”

The by-election is scheduled to take place on October 18.