USPCA ‘delighted’ with Larne support for charity dog walk

The USPCA kicked started 2019 with a charity dog walk along Drains Bay, Larne.

Participants and their pets were welcomed by the USPCA team together with the representatives of Vets4Pets, the main sponsors of the event.

Walkers set off on the 2.5km route to Carnfunnock Park and were welcomed back with a hot cup of tea at the end of their challenge.

This was the first fundraiser the charity has held in the Larne area and the organisers were delighted with the support from the community. They hope to build and grow this event each year.

The USPCA extended a huge thank-you to the main sponsors Vets4Pets, Larne Practice, who were a fantastic support on both the run up and on the day of the event.

Colleen Tinnelly, USPCA Development manager, said; “We would also like to thank the visitor centre in Carnfunnock Park for allowing us to use their facilities and the Coffee Doc Larne for helping with refreshments.

“The USPCA receives no government funding and without the support from the general public the charity wouldn’t be able to continue the vital work we do in protecting animals across Northern Ireland.

“We look forward to more hosting more events during 2019 and would encourage the people of Northern Ireland to contact us and get involved.”