Urban Beach to open in Ballymena from July 6

Mid and East Antrim’s urban beach is preparing to open its huts to the public in Ballymena.

Dust off those flip flops, grab your favourite beach towel and find your perfect spot on the beach in the town’s People’s Park.

Ballymena's Urban beach in the making.

There will be the opportunity to build sandcastles and feel the sand between your toes at a special launch event from 1pm on July 6.

The project is part of Mid & East Antrim’s £3m Local Authority Action Plan, which is financed through the EU’s PEACE IV Programme.

The urban beach has been designed by award winning designer Ian Price. His quirky design will accommodate a number of community activities.

There will be an area that has plenty of space for laying out the beach towels, a dedicated sand sculpture section, and a jetty style promenade.

The main feature of the urban beach will be a lighthouse. The space will also be used to host a number of activities for all the family to enjoy. These include an outdoor cinema, music, entertainment, beach fun, pop-up play, sand sculptures, seashell stories and beach Olympics.

Running alongside the Urban Beach this summer will be an activity programme for teens relating to the outdoors.

For more information and to keep up to date you can go to www.midandeastantrim.gov.uk/peaceiv